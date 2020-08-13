Nelson picked up two assists, one of them short-handed, in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals during Game 1 of their first-round series.

He was in on both the tying and winning goals, with the latter coming while the Isles were down a man -- Nelson stole the puck from Alex Ovechkin in the corner and then found Josh Bailey in the slot for a one-timer past Braden Holtby. After being held off the scoresheet in the Islanders' first two playoffs games, Nelson now has two goals and five points in the last three contests.