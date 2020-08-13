Nelson picked up two assists, one of them short-handed, in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals during Game 1 of their first-round series.
He was in on both the tying and winning goals, with the latter coming while the Isles were down a man -- Nelson stole the puck from Alex Ovechkin in the corner and then found Josh Bailey in the slot for a one-timer past Braden Holtby. After being held off the scoresheet in the Islanders' first two playoffs games, Nelson now has two goals and five points in the last three contests.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Two-point effort in win•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Best season to date•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Tallies twice in shootout loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Carries offense in loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Career campaign continues•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores only goal in loss•