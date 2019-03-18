Islanders' Brock Nelson: Plays OT hero versus Minnesota
Nelson scored in overtime and assisted on another goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.
Nelson drew the second assist on Anders Lee's power-play goal in the middle frame, but the Islanders' forward wasn't done there, scoring his 22nd of the year in overtime to give New York its 42nd win of 2018-19. Nelson's 47 points are a new career high, and he still has 10 games remaining to pad his stats. Barring a major slump, the 27-year-old should eclipse 50 points for the first time in his career.
