Islanders' Brock Nelson: Points in five of last six games
Nelson scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-1 victory over Toronto.
Nelson has caught fire of late -- he has three goals and four assists in his last six games. He's been held off the score sheet just once in that span. Slap him into a spot in your lineup and milk this little run.
