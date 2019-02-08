Islanders' Brock Nelson: Points in three straight
Nelson has points in three straight games and 17 goals and 17 assists on the season.
Nelson is on pace to possibly surpass his career high in points this season which couldn't come at a better time as he is scheduled to become a free agent this summer. If the Islanders weren't in contention there is a good chance that Nelson might be moved by the trade deadline, but with the team playing so well, it's likely Nelson will remain with the club through the season. The Islanders will then decide this summer if they want to commit long-term to Nelson or if they are better off promoting from within.
