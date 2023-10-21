Nelson scored a pair of goals in Friday's 5-4 OT loss against the Devils.

Nelson finished the evening with a plus-3 rating and five shots on goal while winning nine of his 15 faceoff opportunities in 19:29 of ice time. He has a pair of multi-point performances in three games to date, including a goal and an assist against Buffalo last Saturday. He'll see if he can do it again versus the Sabres on the road Saturday.