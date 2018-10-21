Islanders' Brock Nelson: Pots goal Saturday
Nelson recorded a goal, seven shots and three blocked shots during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.
Nelson turned in one of his best performances of the season as he tries to fill some of the void at center left by the departure of John Tavares in free agency. The 27-year-old forward has two goals and three points in seven games but has pretty good linemates in Anders Lee and Josh Bailey, so is worth a look in deeper formats.
