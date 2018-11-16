Islanders' Brock Nelson: Pots ninth goal in win
Nelson recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.
The goal came on a lucky redirection of a puck that was going well wide. Nelson never saw it, but it bounced off him anyway and found its way into the net. His assist came on Cal Clutterbuck's game-sealing empty-netter. After scoring between 35 and 45 points in each of the previous four seasons, the 27-year-old forward's enjoying a breakout campaign with nine goals and 15 points through 18 games. His 24.3 percent shooting rate is nearly double Nelson's career mark, though, so that number figures to come down as the season rolls along.
