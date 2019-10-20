Play

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Pots OT winner

Nelson scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

He added three shots, two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Nelson is enjoying a strong start to the campaign as he looks to build on last year's career-high 53 points, scoring four goals and seven points through eight games.

