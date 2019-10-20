Islanders' Brock Nelson: Pots OT winner
Nelson scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.
He added three shots, two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Nelson is enjoying a strong start to the campaign as he looks to build on last year's career-high 53 points, scoring four goals and seven points through eight games.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: One of each on man advantage•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Nets game-winning goal•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Will center second line•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Inks six-year extension•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores late in Game 4 loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Snipes second playoff goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.