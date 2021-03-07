Nelson scored two goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
He potted the Isles' second tally early in the second period before icing the game with an empty-netter late. Nelson has a three-game point streak going, and on the season the 29-year-old has amassed nine goals and 14 points through 25 contests.
