Nelson scored a goal on two shots Monday in a 5-4 win over the Bruins in Game 5.

Nelson buried a snap shot from the slot to give the Islanders a 5-2 lead less than two minutes into the third period. The goal, which proved to be the game-winner, was Nelson's first of the series. He had entered the night with just one assist over his previous four games after enjoying a six-point opening round.