Nelson picked up two assists in Friday's 5-3 road win against the Senators.

One of Nelson's helpers came on the power-play goal for Mathew Barzal midway through the second period. He ended up with three shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit in 16:38 of ice time, while winning just two of his six faceoff opportunities. Nelson has picked up four goals with eight points and a plus-4 rating during his current five-game point streak. He'll look to extend the streak Saturday against the visiting Flyers.