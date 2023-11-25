Nelson picked up two assists in Friday's 5-3 road win against the Senators.
One of Nelson's helpers came on the power-play goal for Mathew Barzal midway through the second period. He ended up with three shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit in 16:38 of ice time, while winning just two of his six faceoff opportunities. Nelson has picked up four goals with eight points and a plus-4 rating during his current five-game point streak. He'll look to extend the streak Saturday against the visiting Flyers.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Four-game, six-point streak•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Big jump in shots, goals•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Strikes on power play•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Another two-point game•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Contributes goal in loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Posts pair of goals in OT loss•