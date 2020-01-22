Play

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Reaches 20-goal mark

Nelson lit the lamp in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Nelson's insurance score was his 20th of the season, marking the fifth time in six years he's hit the mark. The one time he missed it he tallied 19. The 28-year-old is cemented in a top-six role, and he's on track to reach new career highs across all notable categories.

More News
Our Latest Stories