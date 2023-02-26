Nelson scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over Winnipeg.

Nelson extended the Islanders' lead to 3-0 with his tally late in the second period. The goal marked Nelson's 60th point of the season, a new career best. The 31-year-old forward has been red hot for over a month now, posting 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in his last 17 games. Overall, Nelson is up to 27 goals and 33 assists through 63 games this season.