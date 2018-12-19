Islanders' Brock Nelson: Ready for action Tuesday

Nelson (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Nelson left Monday's game against the Avalanche and was made a game-time call for this outing. The 27-year-old pivot will continue working in the top six flanked by Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle.

More News
Our Latest Stories