Islanders' Brock Nelson: Records assist in loss

Nelson managed an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Nelson saw his five-game point streak end last Saturday in San Jose. The Islanders had only two goals during a three-game trip through California, which made points hard to find for Nelson. The 28-year-old forward has 20 points in 23 games this season. He's on pace to shatter his career high of 53 points, set last year. Even better -- Nelson's shooting 11.3 percent this year, compared to a career rate of 12.6 percent, so his success this year can be considered sustainable.