Islanders' Brock Nelson: Records two helpers in loss to Preds
Nelson collected two assists during Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Nashville.
Dating back to mid-December, Nelson has marked the scoresheet in just five of 24 games for two goals and six assists. Those numbers aren't moving the fantasy needle in many settings, and looking forward, Nelson's depth role doesn't help his outlook. With John Tavares and Mathew Barzal locked into scoring gigs, there just aren't a lot of offensive looks available for Nelson.
