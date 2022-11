Nelson recorded an assist and six shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Nelson set up an Anders Lee tally in the third period that sparked the Islanders' comeback. The 31-year-old Nelson saw a four-game, seven-point streak end in Saturday's shutout loss to the Red Wings, but he's been held off the scoresheet in only three of 13 contests so far. The veteran center has five goals, nine helpers, 40 shots, six PIM and a plus-3 rating while working on the second line.