Islanders' Brock Nelson: Registers two assists Thursday
Nelson notched a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-2 victory over Arizona.
It was the fourth multipoint game of the season for Nelson, who is off to a torrid pace this year with four goals and five assists in nine games, including a pair of gamewinners. If the 27-year-old center can maintain his scoring touch, he should be capable of topping the career-high 53 points he put up in 2019-20.
