Nelson (undisclosed) returned to the Islanders' bench for Wednesday's Game 2 against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Nelson left the game in the first period after getting hit from behind by Alex Killorn, but only missed a period before returning to action. Now back with the team, he'll resume his usual role as the team's second-line center and on the power play.
