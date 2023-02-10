Nelson scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Canucks.

Nelson secured a 20-goal season with his first-period tally. He also stretched his point streak to nine games, a span in which he has five goals and five helpers. The 31-year-old is up to 49 points, 159 shots on net, a plus-1 rating, 40 hits and 32 blocked shots through 55 appearances. The addition of Bo Horvat hasn't taken anything away from Nelson's second-line role, so he remains a strong fantasy presence while on track for the first 60-point campaign of his career.