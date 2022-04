Nelson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Washington.

Nelson opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. It's been a career-best season for the 30-year-old despite a disappointing year for the Islanders. Nelson now has 37 goals and 22 assists in 71 games this season. He'll look to reach the 60-point mark in Friday's season finale against the Lighting.