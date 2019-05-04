Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores late in Game 4 loss
Nelson scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.
Nelson was held without a point through the first three games of the series, and his tally Friday came with the game already out of reach. Nelson ends the postseason with four goals in eight contests.
