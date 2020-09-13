Nelson scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 4.

Nelson added one to his personal highlight reel midway through the second period, showing good strength on the puck high in the offensive zone to create space before sniping a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy. Unfortunately for Nelson and the Islanders, Tampa Bay responded just 15 seconds later with the first of four unanswered goals. Nelson's goal was his ninth of the postseason, tying him for the team lead and putting him one behind league leader Bo Horvat.