Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores only goal in loss
Nelson potted a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Nelson spoiled Pavel Francouz's shutout bid with the tally at 17:46 of the third period. The 28-year-old forward ended a four-game point drought with his goal. He's up to 46 points (22 scores, 24 helpers), 155 shots and a plus-6 rating through 59 contests.
