Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores opening goal

Nelson notched a first-period goal Tuesday, helping his team earn a 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa.

Was this the tail end of an old streak or the start of a new one? Nelson's goals tend to come in spurts, as he's put up three stretches of four or more games where he's scored in all or almost all of them. Prior to this, he'd scored seven points in six games before two scoreless nights, so it's a question worth asking. Keep him in your lineup for Thursday's return game in Ottawa and react accordingly afterward.