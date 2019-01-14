Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores power-play goal in win

Nelson scored his 16th goal of 2018-19 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

Despite scoring in the win, the prime takeaway from Nelson's performance was his lack of ice time. He played 14:40, the fewest he's played since Dec. 17. It may have been matchup based, but it'll be something to monitor to make sure it's nothing worth losing sleep over. The 27-year-old is up to 30 points on the season and is averaging a career-best 0.68 points per game.