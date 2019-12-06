Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores third-period goal

Nelson scored a goal on three shots in a 3-2 overtime win versus the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Nelson gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead early in the third period when he potted his ninth goal of the year. The streaky Nelson had just one assist in his previous six games and he tends to score in bunches, so perhaps Thursday's goal is the start of another hot streak. For the season, Nelson has 21 points in 27 games.