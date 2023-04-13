Nelson scored two goals in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Montreal.
Nelson has been the Islanders' best offensive player all season, so it's fitting that he led the way as the team secured a playoff spot in its final game of the regular season. He opened the scoring in the first period, then gave the Islanders a 3-1 lead in the second with what proved to be the game-winner. The two goals bumped Nelson's season total up to 36, and he added 39 assists to set a new career high of 75 points.
