Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores unassisted goal
Nelson scored a goal on three shots and won 11 of 15 faceoffs (73.3 percent) in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Predators.
Nelson got the Islanders on the board with an unassisted effort early on the second period, his 12th goal of the season. The streaky Nelson has three goals and two assists over his last four games and his 26 points on the season leave him just one shy of Mathew Barzal for the team lead. Nelson's points tend to come in bunches, but he's a virtual lock to provide at least 20-25 goals when all is said and done.
