Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scoring binge continues

Nelson scored his 24th goal of the season in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes.

His wraparound goal gave the Isles a little breathing room in the third period. Nelson has three goals and six points in his last six games, pushing him to his first career 50-point campaign, and he's now two goals shy of tying the personal best he set in 2015-16 as well.

