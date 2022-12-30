Nelson was credited with an assist during a 2-1 victory over the visiting Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Nelson secured a poor clearing attempt by Sean Kuraly and spotted Mathew Barzal open for what proved to be the game-winning tally, extending his assist streak to three games. The 31-year-old notched a pair of goals during an overtime win over the Blue Jackets on Dec. 12 and generated a game-high seven shots Thursday. Nelson appeared in his 713th game, moving into ninth place on the franchise's all-time list.