Nelson scored twice Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Devils.

Nelson picked up a netfront rebound in the second while on the power play and drilled it home; it stood as the winner. He scored again 3:40 later, again from in front of the net. Nelson is on a three-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists) and he has seven points, including five assists, in his last six games. He's heating up at the right time as the Isles head toward the postseason.