Islanders' Brock Nelson: Signs deal with Isles

Nelson agreed to a one-year deal with the Islanders on Monday.

The deal is for $4.25 million. Nelson had filed for arbitration earlier this month, but was able to avoid having to go to a hearing with this deal. The 26-year-old had 19 goals last season, the first time he failed to hit the 20-goal mark since his rookie campaign. With John Tavares now a Maple Leaf, Nelson could potentially see a bigger role this season, though the emergence of Mathew Barzal could mitigate that a bit.