Nelson posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Nelson set up Kyle Palmieri for the opening tally at 1:47 of the first period. The 29-year-old Nelson has three goals and two helpers in his last six games. For the season, the center is up to 25 points, seven of which have come with the man advantage, in 42 contests.