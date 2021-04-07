Nelson scored a goal on four shots Tuesday in a 1-0 win over Washington.

Nelson broke a scoreless deadlock with 6:55 left in regulation, jumping on a rebound in front and sliding it through Washington netminder Vitek Vanecek. It was the second goal in the last three contests for Nelson, who scuffled a bit over the last half of March with just three assists across seven games. Nelson leads the Islanders with 14 goals in 39 games on the year.