Islanders' Brock Nelson: Snaps scoring drought Saturday
Nelson buried a goal and registered two shots during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
The 30th overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft broke a seven-game scoring drought to give him six goals and nine points in 19 games -- not far off from his overage over the last three seasons. Play him as you normally would.
