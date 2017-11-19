Islanders' Brock Nelson: Snaps scoring drought Saturday

Nelson buried a goal and registered two shots during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

The 30th overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft broke a seven-game scoring drought to give him six goals and nine points in 19 games -- not far off from his overage over the last three seasons. Play him as you normally would.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories