Nelson scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Nelson opened the scoring in the first period Thursday, redirecting a feed from Anthony Beauvillier into the back of the net. The goal was Nelson's first in 14 games, with his last tally coming on Dec. 17. The 31-year-old forward now has 16 goals and 24 assists in 47 games this season.