Nelson scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.
Nelson opened the scoring in the first period Thursday, redirecting a feed from Anthony Beauvillier into the back of the net. The goal was Nelson's first in 14 games, with his last tally coming on Dec. 17. The 31-year-old forward now has 16 goals and 24 assists in 47 games this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Named to All-Star team•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Garners assist in win•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Secures game-winning helper•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Posts two helpers•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Expected to play Tuesday•