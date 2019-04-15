Islanders' Brock Nelson: Snipes second playoff goal
Nelson scored an even-strength goal while logging 16:58 of ice time in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Nelson's second goal of the series came after he beat goaltender Matt Murray to the stick side on a shot that hit the post and went in. The 27-year-old has logged major minutes in the series so far, skating in 19:13 of ice time per game and three minutes of power-play time per game. More goals could be coming for Nelson, as evidenced by his 11 shots in three postseason games.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Dons Superman cape to carry win•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scoring binge continues•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Closing in on 50 points•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Plays OT hero versus Minnesota•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores opening goal•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Points in five of last six•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...