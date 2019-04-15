Islanders' Brock Nelson: Snipes second playoff goal

Nelson scored an even-strength goal while logging 16:58 of ice time in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Nelson's second goal of the series came after he beat goaltender Matt Murray to the stick side on a shot that hit the post and went in. The 27-year-old has logged major minutes in the series so far, skating in 19:13 of ice time per game and three minutes of power-play time per game. More goals could be coming for Nelson, as evidenced by his 11 shots in three postseason games.