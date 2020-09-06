Nelson had a goal and two assists with four shots in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Philadelphia in Game 7. He also had two PIM and was a plus-3.

Nelson was named the game's No. 1 star following a dominant performance. He put the Islanders up 3-0 midway through the second period, converting a 2-on-1 rush, and assisted on goals by Andy Greene and Anthony Beauvillier. Nelson finished the series with a flourish, collecting four goals and seven points over the last four games. The seventh-year Islander has taken his game to another level this season, first matching his career high with 26 goals in only 68 regular season games, and now following that up with 15 points in 16 playoff tilts.