Nelson scored twice in a three-minute span midway through the second period to help turn a 3-3 tie into a 5-3 New York lead. He also drew an assist on Anthony Beauvillier's first-period tally. The 29-year-old Nelson finished the series with three goals and three assists with 12 shots.