Nelson collected a power-play goal on two shots in a 2-1 shootout win over the Bruins on Tuesday.

Nelson converted a one-timer in the slot during the final moments of a New York man advantage, pulling the Islanders even with 3:42 left in the second period. It was the 10th goal of the year for Nelson, who has racked up four goals in his last three contests. After a slow start to the season, the 29-year-old is suddenly on track for a possible third straight 20-goal campaign.