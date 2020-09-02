Nelson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia in Game 5. He also had three hits and two PIM.

Nelson blasted a long-range one-timer past Carter Hart to pull the Islanders to within 3-2 with 4:14 left in the third period. New York's Derick Brassard tied the game a minute-and-a-half later to force overtime. Nelson had a chance to win it early in the extra session but was denied by Hart on a breakaway. A five-time 20-goal scorer, Nelson has collected six goals and five assists through 14 playoff games.