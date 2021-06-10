Nelson scored a pair of goals on four shots Wednesday in a 6-2 victory over the Bruins in Game 6.

Nelson struck twice a little over seven minutes apart in the second period to stake the Islanders to a 3-1 lead. He forced a neutral zone turnover and beat Tuukka Rask on a breakaway for his first goal, then put away a backhander on the doorstep for the eventual game-winner. After going the first four games of the series without lighting the lamp, Nelson finished with a flourish, tallying three times in the last two contests. He'll enter the conference finals with six goals and 10 points in 12 postseason games.