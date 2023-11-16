Nelson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Nelson put the Islanders ahead 2-0 in the first period with his seventh goal of the season. The 32-year-old center has slowed down a bit with two tallies over his last six games. For the season, he's at nine points (two on the power play), 56 shots and a minus-5 rating through 15 contests.
