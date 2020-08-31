Nelson scored a pair of goals on five shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.

Nelson opened the scoring at 6:52 of the second period and added what would be the game-winner in the third. Entering Sunday, Nelson had been limited to two assists in his last six games. The 28-year-old is up to five tallies, five helpers and 26 shots on net through 13 contests.