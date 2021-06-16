Nelson scored a power-play goal on his lone shot and went 8-3 (72.7 percent) on faceoffs in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2.

An errant centering pass bounced off a Tampa Bay skate right to Nelson in the slot, who deposited it with 6:30 left in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. It was the first power-play tally of the postseason for Nelson, who has found the back of the net four times in the last three tilts. He has seven goals in 14 games overall, tying him with Kyle Palmieri for the team lead.