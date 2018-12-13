Islanders' Brock Nelson: Struggling to light the lamp
Nelson only has one goal in his last 12 games for the Islanders.
Nelson does have four helpers during that time span, but with the Islanders currently in a goal scoring slump, more is needed from the second-line center. The Islanders have only scored 14 goals as a team in their last eight games and it stands to reason that if that total doesn't increase, changes will be made. Nelson currently has Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle flanking him but head coach Barry Trotz may think about changing up those line formations should the goal scoring slump continue for both Nelson and the team.
