Nelson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Nelson set up Sebastian Aho's opening goal just 1:41 into the game. The 31-year-old Nelson continues to be productive in a second-line role -- he has five goals and six assists in his last 10 contests. The American center is up to 14 tallies, 17 helpers, 95 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-6 rating through 31 outings overall.