Nelson tallied a goal in the Islanders' 4-0 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Nelson found the back of the net midway through the second period to give the Islanders a 2-0 edge. It was his 34th goal and 73rd point in 80 contests this season. He's just three markers away from his career high, which was set in 2021-22, but there's only two games remaining on the Islanders' schedule. Nelson is hot going into the final days of the campaign, providing two goals and four points over his last two outings.