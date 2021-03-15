Nelson scored a goal on a game-high six shots Sunday in a 3-2 shootout win over New Jersey. He also had two PIM and two hits.

Nelson flicked a long shot at the net from above the right circle with time ticking away in the second period, and it managed to get past New Jersey netminder Scott Wedgewood with one second left on the clock. It was Nelson's sixth tally in the last six games, and his six shots on goal represented a season high. Nelson's current binge comes at the perfect time for the Islanders, who are without goal-scoring leader Anders Lee (lower body).